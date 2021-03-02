Judge: Utah schools don’t need to offer girls’ football

Football

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah girl whose football skills won her fame online has lost her court bid to have school districts create football teams for girls.

A federal judge ruled against Sam Gordon on Monday, finding that school districts aren’t legally required to create a separate team because girls who want to play football can play with the teams traditionally filled with boys.

Judge Howard Nielson acknowledged that schools and coaches could do more to encourage girls to play.

But he also acknowledged concerns that without Gordon’s star power there might not be enough girls to sustain a program not offered by other U.S. high schools.