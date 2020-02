Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women's basketball team takes the season sweep over Weber State with their 55-41 win over Weber State.

Callie Bourne led the Bengals with 11 points. According to Idaho State Athletics, it is her fourteenth consecutive double-digit game.

Idaho State hits the road for a two-game road trip starting Saturday against Northern Colorado.