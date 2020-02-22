Bengals drop their 11th straight game

Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The rough opening in the new year continues for the Idaho State men's basketball team.

The Bengals losing streak extends to 11 straight games due to Northern Colorado's 85-72 win over Idaho State.

Northern Colorado led the entire game, using points in the paint to their advantage. 52 of the Bears 85 points came inside the lane.

Jonah Radebaugh led the scoring rampage for the Bears by scoring 22.

Idaho State returns to action on Thursday against Portland State. The home finale will be Senior Night for five Bengal players. Tip-off at Reed Gym is scheduled for 7 p.m.