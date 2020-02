Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State men's basketball team is won more loss away from a school record.

The Bengals dropped their 12th straight game on Senior Night. The program's record for most consecutive losses is 13 back in 1950.

Idaho State looks to take advantage of Weber State playing four games in eight days.

Tip-off on Monday is set for 7 pm in Ogden, Utah.