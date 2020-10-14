Skip to Content
Idaho State expect to use depth this season

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State women's basketball team have most of their starters coming back in 2020.

With a young roster, they get some much-needed experience back with Senior graduate guard Estefania Ors. Ors is back after missing last season due to injury.

Head coach Seton Sobolewski is excited about the team's depth this season.

"Whoever the starting five ends up being, I think we have a chance to be even better because of this depth," Sobolewski said. "I think our personalities on the team are such that they'll understand other people playing. I really feel good that our team is just interested in winning." 

Adrian Luevano

