Idaho State Athletics

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho State men's basketball team beat SAGU American Indian College, 89-54 on Thursday night.

Tarik Cool led the Bengals with 22 points. The Idaho State bench scored 46 points with Malik Porter chipping in 11.

The Bengals and Warriors will meet up again at Reed Gym on Friday. as Idaho State's game against Utah Valley was canceled.