How to tell if the person you met this summer is who they say they are

There’s something especially romantic about a summer love. Maybe it’s the heat, the long days, or the extra free time. Or perhaps it’s the fact that many summer flings happen in places far removed from people’s usual routines. Whether you meet someone new while on a trip, exploring new activities, or even on an overseas trip, a charismatic stranger met during the summer months can seem extra appealing.

Here’s the thing, though: Fraudsters are well aware of this fact. And today, it’s easier than ever to take advantage of it.

Generative AI and deepfakes take the concept of fabricating a personality and pretending to be your next summer crush to a whole new level. For scammers, summer romance schemes have become more sophisticated than ever.

According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), imposter scams remain the number one reported fraud type for the ninth consecutive year, with consumer losses at a staggering $3.5 billion.

Additionally, an FTC analysis of romance scams revealed that up to 60% of them start on social media. That means most scammers are disguising themselves in plain sight.

The best thing about technology is that there are also fast ways to verify someone’s real identity. Whether it’s through a quick reverse phone search or an audit of their digital footprint, your way to personal safety is guaranteed. PeopleFinders compiled a list of red flags to watch for when meeting people online and recommended a few ways to verify someone’s identity and protect yourself from scammers.

The “Summer Surge”: Why Warm Weather Brings Out Scammers

As the temperatures rise, you might notice your match queue and social feeds heating up, too. Pictures and posts sharing details about getaways, new flings, special events, and unforgettable memories likely pop up all across your timeline.

Vacations, time off from work or classes, and other shifts in our normal routines make summer special—but they also can make us uniquely vulnerable to scams.

This is especially true in the age of social media, where sharing travel plans and regular status updates are normal and even expected. All a fraudster needs to do is pay attention to seize an opportunity to position themselves in the right place at the right time.

Scammers know this, and they can actively capitalize on this seasonal mindset. They might, for example, monitor public travel hashtags and location check-ins to tailor their intro when they slide into your DMs, crafting a false sense of shared experience.

4 Warning Signs the Person You Met Isn’t Who They Claim to Be

Even with elaborate online personas, human behavior still leaves clues. According to the FTC guide on romance scams, these criminals are experts at quickly manufacturing trust, only to pivot to specific, high-risk behaviors. If you notice any of the patterns listed below, it’s time to look closer.

1. They Insist on Slipping Into Your DMs On Another App

A classic move for impostors is insisting you move the conversation away from the original dating app or social media platform almost immediately if they urge you to switch to encrypted messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, or Telegram.

Mainstream platforms actively use algorithmic fraud detection to scan for duplicate photos or suspicious links. Moving you off of these platforms sustains their fake identity, and their profile is safe from being flagged and banned.

2. They Rush the Romance Way Too Fast

If someone confesses their love to you on the first date, run. If it’s a week in and they’re calling you their twin flame or soulmate, then planning your future together—sit back and reassess. This tactic is known as “love bombing,” designed to manipulate and trigger an emotional high that overrules logic.

Scammers quickly create an intense psychological bond with their victims, so that when they eventually ask for help, your instinct is to protect the relationship rather than question their motives.

3. They Make Excuses When You’re Trying to See Them

If you meet somebody online and plan a face-to-face follow-up, a scammer is quick to turn it down, say there’s something wrong with their camera, or that they never take pictures.

They’ll offer elaborate, high-stakes narratives to explain why they can’t video chat or meet in public. Some famous excuses include working long shifts, being stationed overseas, or an out-of-nowhere personal emergency.

4. They Introduce a Low-Key Financial Pitch

An identity thief often plays the long game, but eventually, they’ll have to test your financial boundaries. It may start with what you do for work and end with looking at a “high-yield crypto investment opportunity” they’re capitalizing on.

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports that confidence and romance-related fraud alone accounted for a great loss of over $929 million just last year.

How to Tell If Your Summer Fling is Legit

You don’t need to hire a private investigator to protect yourself and have peace of mind. Nowadays, verifying a person’s digital footprint is just a few clicks away.

Reverse Image Search Their Photos

If you meet someone online, save their profile pictures and upload them into a reverse search engine like Google Images. Scammers are known for scraping photos from social media influencers or using professional stock images. If the search reveals that the photo is of an aspiring actor or plastered across multiple warning blogs, it’s a 99.9% chance they’re catfishing you.

Audit Their LinkedIn

A genuine professional typically leaves a digital trail. Look up their state company or job title on networking platforms like LinkedIn. Cross-reference their career timeline with what they’ve told you in conversation. If they claim to be an executive at a major firm but have zero digital footprint or corporate associations online, their story is unlikely to be true.

A Quick Reverse Phone Lookup

The most definitive piece of data a person can give you is their phone number, which is tied to utility records, carrier contracts, and bills. Putting their number into a reverse phone lookup platform allows you to peel back the layers of anonymity.

A high-quality data check will reveal:

The true legal name registered to the line

Whether the number belongs to a hidden Voice-over-Internet-Protocol (VoIP) burner app

Associated aliases, age ranges, and historical addresses

If the number is attached to a different person or location, it’s a crystal clear sign that your fling is about to end.

Trust Your Gut, But Trust Real Data First

It may seem a bit cynical to verify the identity of a budding romancer, but it’s so easy to get scammed in this digital world—and you deserve to protect yourself. The internet allows everyone to make incredible, life-changing connections across borders, but it requires taking personal accountability for one’s own safety.

The next time a new summer contact feels a little bit too perfect to be true, trust your instincts and let the data do the talking. Digging up information online—like auditing their photos or digital footprint, or a reverse phone lookup—is a fast, entirely confidential way to ensure your peace of mind. Protecting your personal safety should always be the priority.

This story was produced by PeopleFinders and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.