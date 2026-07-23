How to choose the best fire feature for your backyard

A well-designed outdoor space is about more than beautiful furniture and landscaping; it’s about creating an environment that people naturally gravitate toward. Your backyard should feel like an extension of your home, a place where every evening feels like an opportunity to unwind and relax. One of the easiest ways to elevate an outdoor space is by incorporating a fire feature. Whether you want to create a cozy patio retreat or a spacious entertainment area, the right fire feature can become that natural focal point that brings everyone together.

But choosing the right fire feature can be overwhelming, as there are many different options. You’ll want to consider how you use your outdoor space, your backyard layout, and the atmosphere you want to create. From the versatility of a fire table to the modern presence of a fire bowl to the timeless appeal of a gas log fire pit, each fire feature offers its own unique way to transform your outdoor living space, Grand Canyon Gas Logs reports.

Fire Table

Grand Canyon Gas Logs

For homeowners who love to entertain, a fire table creates an inviting place for guests to gather around naturally. A fire table blends the warmth of a fire feature with clean lines and a contemporary design. A rectangular shape makes this style well-suited for larger patio seating arrangements, such as sectionals and conversation seating, making it both functional and appealing.

Fire tables are available in a wide variety of styles, materials, heights, and finishes that make it easy to find an option that complements your outdoor aesthetic. From sleek modern designs to rustic finishes, this fire feature helps create a dream outdoor space that feels welcoming year-round.

Fire Bowl

Grand Canyon Gas Logs

A fire bowl brings warmth and elegance with its rounded design. Rather than serving as a centerpiece of a conversation area, its form enhances the overall landscape. The fire bowl adds depth and visual interest to patios, pool decks, and garden spaces. The circular silhouette, in particular, offers softer design elements, making it complementary to both modern and traditional outdoor spaces.

Available in a range of sizes and colors, fire bowls offer versatility that allows homeowners to create an inviting atmosphere from intimate patios to backyard retreats.

Gas Log Fire Pit

Grand Canyon Gas Logs

There is something undeniably comforting about a traditional fire pit. A gas log fire pit recreates the experience of a bonfire with its realistic ceramic logs and vibrant flames, without the smoke, ash and constant upkeep. This results in a fire feature that feels familiar and comforting.

Gas log fire pits are a natural fit for backyards designed around comfort and connection. Whether surrounded by chairs to create a classic fireside setting or paired with bricks or stones to complement the surrounding landscape, they add character to any outdoor space.

The perfect fire feature isn’t necessarily the one with the biggest flame or boldest design, but the one that complements the space that you have created. By considering your space and the atmosphere you want to create, you can choose a feature that elevates your experience.

This story was produced by Grand Canyon Gas Logs and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.