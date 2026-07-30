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Idaho Falls City Council amends Flock Safety contract following privacy concerns

KIFI | Maile Sipraseuth
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Published 8:01 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)- The Idaho Falls City Council voted unanimously Thursday to amend its contract with Flock Safety, prohibiting the company from using local camera data to train artificial intelligence.

The decision follows public opposition and privacy concerns regarding the original agreement established in 2025. The city's legal department negotiated the change after residents expressed concern that the company would use captured data to improve its software effectiveness.

Law enforcement officers may continue to use the cameras for specific investigations authorized under Idaho law. These uses include investigating felonies, misdemeanors and traffic crashes. Officers also use the data to assist in searches for missing or endangered people.

The data will remain available for traffic flow analysis. However, the technology cannot be used for routine traffic enforcement unless the violation is directly connected to a traffic accident.

Chief Bryce Johnson said the Idaho Falls Police Department is updating how it documents the reasons for data access. Johnson said the department is changing these recording methods to provide more transparency for the public regarding how police use the camera system.

While the council supported the amendment, some members expressed ongoing concerns about the technology. These members have requested that the Police Department begin searching for a different system to eventually replace the Flock cameras in the future.

The contract addendum officially takes effect following the mayor's signature.

Article Topic Follows: Local News
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Dylan Carder

Dylan Carder is a native Idahoan who is in his third stint at KIFI Local News 8.

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