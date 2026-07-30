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Fast Moving Fire Starts between Ucon and Rigby

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Published 9:39 PM

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A fast-moving field fire is burning Thursday night between Ucon and Rigby along County Line Road.

Crews are on scene battling the fire, which Watch Duty says has threatened nearby structures.

Local News 8 spoke with a person who witnessed the fire start. They said they saw lightning strike a field shortly before flames began spreading.

Local News 8 will continue updating this story as more information becomes available.

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Abi Martin

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