Investing in outdoor living: 5 of the biggest backyard trends of 2026

Homeowners are transforming their backyards into destinations for gathering, unwinding and enjoying the outdoors, with personal enjoyment taking priority over resale considerations for many renovation projects.

According to the 2026 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study from Houzz, the AI-powered software platform for home construction and design, homeowners are increasingly transforming their outdoor spaces for everyday living rather than future resale value. The study surveyed nearly 1,200 U.S. homeowners on Houzz who recently completed, were undertaking or were planning an outdoor renovation. The share motivated by making their spaces more accommodating rose to 25% (up from 22% in the 2024 U.S. Houzz Outdoor Trends Study), while those renovating to improve resale value fell to 15% (down from 18% in 2024). The result is a new generation of backyards, patios and gardens that function as true extensions of the home.

Below, Houzz shares five of the biggest outdoor design trends shaping homes in 2026.

Design: A Typical Studio; Photo: Nick Neuberger

1. Outdoor Spaces Are Being Divided Into Purposeful Zones

Today’s outdoor spaces are designed to support an array of activities, with distinct zones that turn backyards into multifunctional extensions of the home. According to Houzz’s report, lounge or seating areas are the most common outdoor living space, included by more than four in five renovating homeowners (83%), followed by dining areas (55%), quiet retreats or reading areas (53%), gardening areas (49%) and outdoor cooking areas (48%). Together, these spaces create a backyard that can support everything from family dinners to gardening and quiet relaxation.

2. Backyards Are Becoming Outdoor Living Rooms

Perhaps the biggest story in outdoor design this year is the rise of fully realized outdoor living spaces. Rather than treating patios and decks as occasional-use spaces, homeowners are furnishing them much like indoor family rooms, with comfort and functionality top of mind.

Of the more than two-thirds of homeowners who have outdoor lounge or seating areas, 71% feature sofas or lounge chairs, more than half (55%) include coffee or side tables and 48% include a fireplace or fire pit. Homeowners are also investing in features that extend the usability of these spaces beyond daylight hours. Two-thirds (66%) of lounge areas incorporate outdoor lighting, creating inviting environments for evening relaxation and entertaining.

3. Low-Maintenance Landscaping Continues to Gain Ground

While homeowners are spending more time outdoors, many are looking for ways to spend less time maintaining their landscapes.

Houzz research points to a growing preference for lower-maintenance yards and more climate-conscious planting choices. The share of homeowners replacing their original lawn with natural grass has dropped to 63%, down 9 percentage points since 2024. Meanwhile, hardscape, mulch and synthetic turf are becoming increasingly popular alternatives.

Plant selections are shifting as well. Nearly three-quarters of homeowners (73%) choose low-maintenance plants, while more than half opt for native (55%) and pollinator-friendly (56%) varieties. Drought-resistant plants are also on the rise, selected by nearly half of renovating homeowners (49%).

HomeTech Construction & Design

4. Outdoor Kitchens Are Bigger, Better Equipped and Built to Last

For many homeowners, outdoor kitchens now serve as year-round hubs for cooking, dining and entertaining.

According to Houzz’s research, 1 in 6 of homeowners upgrading an outdoor structure added or renovated an outdoor kitchen (12%), while 8% added or upgraded a built-in bar. And these aren’t simple refreshes: nearly all outdoor kitchen projects (95%) are built from scratch, up 7 percentage points from 2024.

Outdoor kitchens are also becoming more elaborate. More than two-thirds of homeowners (68%) incorporate infrastructure improvements such as plumbing, electrical or heating systems. Storage has seen the biggest jump in popularity, with 37% of projects now including built-in cabinetry or other storage solutions, up 15 percentage points from 2024.

Grills remain nearly universal (85%), while many homeowners also install beverage refrigerators (62%), sinks (59%) and cooktops (36%). Pizza ovens (29%) and televisions (38%) underscore how outdoor kitchens are evolving into gathering spaces as much as cooking spaces.

David Morello Garden Enterprises, Inc.

5. Professional Help Is Reaching New Highs

As outdoor projects become more sophisticated, homeowners are increasingly turning to professionals for help.

In fact, professional involvement in outdoor renovation projects reached a new high, with 71% of homeowners hiring at least one pro for their project. That’s up from 65% in 2024 as outdoor spaces become more ambitious and multifunctional. Landscape contractors are the most commonly hired professionals (26%), up from 21% in 2024, followed by general contractors (17%) and landscape architects (15%). Stone, paver and concrete specialists (20%), masonry specialists (14%) and deck, patio or outdoor enclosure specialists (12%) are also in demand.

The Takeaway

The findings suggest homeowners are investing in outdoor spaces with long-term lifestyle goals in mind. Whether creating a lounge area, outdoor kitchen or low-maintenance landscape, the focus in 2026 is making the outdoors feel like home.

This story was produced by Houzz and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.