

Ezra Shaw // Getty Images

NBA Christmas games 2024: Matchups you shouldn’t miss

Stephen Curry greets LeBron James after their preseason game on October 18, 2024 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Every year, the NBA treats fans to some thrilling games during Christmas. The festive season on the court is special, with themed events at arenas across the U.S. For those planning to see the action live, the NBA Christmas Games 2024 schedule is here, and there are some can’t-miss matchups. Way.com shares the details, including where to find the best parking near each NBA arena.

Does the NBA Play On Christmas Day?

Yes. The NBA schedules games for major holidays including Christmas Day. There are five NBA Christmas games for the 2024 season. Fans can see conference heavyweights go head to head with stellar lineups, including All-Stars and Olympians.

What NBA Teams Are Playing On Christmas Day?

NBA Christmas games in 2024 will feature some big teams in action. The five games will span over 13 hours. A few familiar teams in the holiday schedule, like the Lakers and Knicks, will also be on show in 2024.

San Antonio Spurs at New York Knicks

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Time: Noon ET

Victor Wembanyama will be in the spotlight at the Garden on Christmas as the Knicks welcome the Spurs. The Frenchman, who was voted Rookie of the Year last season, also played in the Olympic gold medal game. The Knicks, on the other hand, have some new recruits, including a new captain, Jalen Brunson. For those planning to watch from home, ESPN is airing the NBA Christmas game opener.

Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

The Timberwolves will need a Christmas miracle to upset the home crowd in Dallas. Last year, the Wolves suffered a grim defeat in the Conference finals against Luka Doncic and company. The Mavericks, on the other hand, are looking for another Finals appearance and maybe win it all this time around. They have the firepower to achieve that with Kyrie Irving in their lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA.

Time: 5 p.m. ET

The third NBA Christmas game of 2024 will see the reigning champs host the 76ers. Joel Embiid, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday—what a spectacle for Christmas. The champs will likely get an easy win, but they are smart enough not to underestimate the team from Philly. Can’t make it to TD Garden? Watch this Christmas clash live on ABC.

Los Angeles Lakers at Golden State Warriors

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Apart from James vs. Curry, there is nothing more to get excited about this clash. Both the Lakers and Warriors are sluggish and are not even in the picture for winning the title. LeBron is on top of the record charts for NBA Christmas games. In his 18 appearances for holiday games, he has raked in 476 points—the most by any player in NBA history. ABC will broadcast the game.

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Nikola Jokic will take center stage in this one for the Nuggets. On the other end, fans can find Durant and Booker—two Olympic champs. Like James, Durant brings his A-game during Christmas. Spectators should arrive early for the game to avoid the heavy traffic. Again, ESPN will be broadcasting this one live from Footprint Center.

Do the Lakers Play Every Christmas?

The Los Angeles Lakers have played during Christmas in every season since 1999. Their 2022 game against the Mavericks was their 49th game on the holiday schedule in franchise history. Unfortunately, their win percentage on Christmas is not impressive.

Why Do the Knicks Always Play On Christmas?

The Knicks have played Christmas Day games for 55 seasons. They played in the NBA’s first Christmas Day games back in 1947. Since then, the Knicks have constantly featured in the holiday schedule.

The Knicks have not been in their best form in recent years. But still, a game at Madison Square Garden during the holidays will see a huge turnout. Also, Knicks vs. 76ers is the most played matchup on Christmas Day in the history of the NBA. These two have met 13 times on the holiday.

