As gas prices and airfare soar, is it cheaper to fly or drive when traveling on a budget?

If you’re traveling domestically in the U.S. and trying to save money, deciding whether to drive or fly can be an important decision.

You may assume a road trip is always cheaper for those traveling on a budget, but as fuel prices surge due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, that’s not necessarily true. As of July 24, 2026, AAA pegged the national average fuel price at $4.10 per gallon for regular gasoline, up from $3.16 from this time last year.

It goes without saying that flying is almost always faster than driving, but, as with calculating the cost of driving to your destination, airfare prices are similarly volatile right now. Domestic airfare for summer 2026 is trending nearly 15% higher than last year, and that goes for cash fares and points pricing alike.

In 2026, the cheapest option isn’t always what you might think, especially when you factor in credit cards, points and miles and rewards programs that can help you save.

The Points Guy shares how to determine which mode of transportation is best for you and your budget.

How to calculate the cost of driving vs. flying

It’s best to start by breaking out some good ol’ pen and paper, and ideally a calculator, to do the math. Let’s examine the numbers of a hypothetical trip between Chicago and Denver.

An August 2026 flight between Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Denver International Airport (DEN) costs as little as $293 round-trip with United Airlines if you choose a Main Cabin economy ticket.

If you make the same trip in your car, you’ll drive about 2,000 miles round-trip. Assuming gas costs $4.10 per gallon, and you’d make the drive in a vehicle with a gas tank capacity of 14 gallons and a fuel economy of 25 miles per gallon, you would need to fill your car with fuel 5.71 times to get from Chicago to Denver, totaling $328.

For a solo trip, flying between Chicago and Denver is cheaper than driving. However, if you’re traveling as a family or with more than one person, driving is a far cheaper option per head.

Of course, you may want to get a hotel room to break up the drive, and you’ll have to stop for meals along the way. Both of those add to the trip’s cost, and you’ll need to factor them into your calculations.

Consider how many people are in your travel party

If you find a great flight deal or book with a low-cost airline, you can score one-way flights for under $100. However, that cost goes up when you throw in a spouse and kids. If you travel with a large group, flying may be more expensive than driving — even if you add the cost of gas, meals and an overnight hotel room.

Use a calculator to help compare costs

How do you determine whether flying or driving is the more affordable trip for you? The best way is to crunch the numbers, as shown in the example above.

Consider how much it costs to fill up your car’s gas tank and how many times you’d need to do so for the trip. Then, add estimates for food stops along the way as well as any accommodations you’ll need if it’s a multiday journey.

Tools like AAA’s easy-to-use gas cost calculator do most of the work for you. Plug in your point of origin, your destination, and the make and model of your car to find out how much you’ll pay in gas to get where you are going.

Compare that price to the flight prices for everyone taking the trip. Flights on weekends or holidays will likely be more expensive, but if your dates are flexible, you may be able to find a good deal.

Choose a flight to anywhere

If you really want to play a wild card, you can use sites like Google Flights or Skyscanner to search for flights to multiple destinations by typing in only your airport of origin and travel dates. The results will show pricing to multiple destinations, so that you can find the best fit for your budget.

Consider the time commitment

Finally, you can’t forget about the time commitment between driving and flying. For long road trips, is it worth spending all that time stuck in a car staring at the highway to reach your final destination? Would you rather pay more to spend that time at home or at your destination? Or is the journey part of what makes the trip appealing? Only you can answer those questions, and the answer will vary from trip to trip.

On the other hand, flying can take nearly as long as driving in some cases. You must arrive at the airport at least an hour before your flight (usually more), and if you have a connecting flight, you may have to wait through a long layover.

Find ways to save, no matter how you travel

Whether you drive or fly, there are ways to mitigate rising costs.

Before you hit the road, sign up for any (or all) gas rewards programs and download their respective apps. You can save at least a few cents per gallon every time you fill up, and most also allow you to earn points you can redeem for even higher savings. It may not sound like much, but it all adds up.

Some credit cards earn bonus points or cash back at gas stations, like the Citi Strata Card (earns 3 points per dollar spent), Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express (earns 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations; cash back is received in the form of reward dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout) and the Marriott Bonvoy Business American Express Card (earns 4 points per dollar spent at U.S. gas stations).

Lastly, if you choose to fly rather than drive, evaluate your points and miles stash as you are planning your trip. You may have enough points to cover some or all of your travel party’s flights, especially if your destination or travel dates are flexible.

Bottom line

Driving isn’t always the cheapest way to get where you’re going. Quick road trips can be a great way to save money, but flying can be a surprising way to save money when booking your domestic getaways this year.

This story was produced by The Points Guy and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.