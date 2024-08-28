Mountain Dew awarding people visiting Idaho – Show after the Show

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's going on in the Show after the Show. Today's episodes includes:

Mountain Dew is awarding its customers with free drinks when they visit the Mountain Time Zone. They're even choosing to pay expenses for five customers to move within the time zone. Find more details HERE.

Woman who climbed into tiger encounter at the zoo facing charges.

Who is on Jeff Foxworthy's 'prayer roll?' An extended interview you can only find on the Show after the Show.

More.

You can catch Jeff and Kailey Monday through Friday on Local News 8 in the Morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m., and again at 12 p.m. on Local News 8 at Noon where they cover your top stories and weather.