Scariest movies ranked by state – Show after the Show

today at 10:12 AM
The Show after the Show is a podcast-style format where Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending. Today includes:

  • Halloween decorations – We want to see yours! Email jeff.roper@localnews8.com to be featured in our shows.
  • Idaho thinks Hereditary is the scariest movie according to a survey from Likewise. Other Halloween movies ranked.
  • Cinnabon is selling frosting by the jar. What is the best aspect of a cinnamon roll?
Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

