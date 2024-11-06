Skip to Content
Videos

Waking up after Election Day – Show after the Show

By
today at 10:34 AM
Published 10:52 AM

Jeff Roper and Kailey Galaviz talk about what's trending, other than the obvious election results, which you can view on our website.

Topics include:

  • Trump wins the presidential election.
  • Thanksgiving decor and Election Day decor. Both making statements. Check it out!
  • What words do you often hear mispronounced? Call us 208-534-9957.
  • More.

The Show after the Show is a table-talk, podcast-style show. Be part of the conversation in the comment section below, we want to hear from you!

Article Topic Follows: Videos

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content