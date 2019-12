Weather

Partly Sunny tomorrow, with highs in the 20's after a cold night in the area. Winds NE 5-10, that will make lows feels like temps are around 0 or below.

Low: 8 -15

Snow chances increase on New Years Day with 2-4" accumulation and highs around 30. Chances continue into the first weekend of 2020.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather