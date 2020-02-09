Colder Lows

Weather

Hope you enjoyed the appearance of sun. It will be a part of your week, with very cold air settling in under high pressure. Check out the overnight lows in our video forecast for tonight. Lows drop another few degrees by Tuesday morning. Highs in the mid 20's to freezing for Monday. Some wind chills will be below zero in the SRP. Mountain snow chances continue for Salmon and Jackson for Monday. The next decent chance for snow in IF and Pocatello is Friday/Saturday. More tonight at 9/10 and on our First Alert Weather app anytime.



Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather