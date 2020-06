Weather

We've got some breezes to escort clouds mixed with sun through the region today tomorrow. SSW 15-25 mph with gusts to 30mph. Highs are cooler than Monday, around 78-81, with cool lows in the 50's. We rebound to the 80's tomorrow and closer to 90 by Friday before an approaching front kicks us into storms and temperatures only in the 60's by Sunday and early next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper IG/FB