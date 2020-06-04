Skip to Content
Published 1:09 pm

Sunny and Windy

Our Forecast is great for outdoors until late Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms take over the weekend and temperatures drop to the 70's and 50's by Sunday. Scattered showers and t-storm chances remain decent through Monday. Winds continue around storms and are clocked at 15-20 mph into Saturday. 30mph gusts are possible.

Today: Windy and Sunny Hi:81

Tonight Partly Cloudy Low: 54

Friday Sunny, windy, and warmer Hi: 89

Saturday: Swipe Left....

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Michael Coats

Michael is Chief Meteorologist for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

