Great weather ahead until…

Enjoy rising temperatures through Friday, with breezes from the south/southwest 5-15/G20 and temperature today topping the mid 70's, low 80's Thursday and approaching 90 for the SRP Friday. Lows in the 40's/50's.

Saturday and Sunday will bring cooler air with a front and very slight precip chances for the valley, 40% for the mountains and Wyoming. Highs drop to the low 70's on Saturday and head for the 60's on Sunday. But nicer weather returns for the first part of next week. Enjoy the fair weather today!

