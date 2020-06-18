Nice Days Ahead

Weather

High pressure is dominating our weather for a stretch of days to kick off summer officially, Saturday afternoon at 3:44pm (the longest day of the longest year...lol) 66 TODAY with light winds-N. 40's tonight and then the warming trend begins. Low to mid 70's for Friday, with a continued mix of sun/clouds. Showers chance are slim for Salmon and the rest of the region is clear and dry. Make some plans to be outdoors and be safe.

Saturday - 83

Sunday - 86 for Father's day.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather