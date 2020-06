Weather

Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we've got another super day with warm temps and little wind. It's dry with only a slight chance for some mountain showers, but I'll say sunny because temps are from 77-88 from Jackson to Salmon. SRP temps in the mid 80's and overnight lows get into the 60's before a big warm up tomorrow - highs close to 90 for some. Thunderstorms around on Thursday and back to 80.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather