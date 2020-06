Weather

Mostly Cloudy today with cooler temps in the mid 70's to 80 in Pocatello. Warmer in Salmon. 67 in Jackson and scattered storms into the afternoon.

Clear tonight in the 50's before a warm up return to the 80's tomorrow and even warmer with some clouds on Saturday, 85-90. Then cooler and wet intro Sunday , highs in the low 70's and 60's on Monday. We'll continue that cooler, wet trend for several days early next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather