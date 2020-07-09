Weekend Warm Up

Weather

Sunny, Warm, Dry with some windy conditions for Friday and temperatures headed to 90+ for the SRP. Sounds great, right? Warming to 85-88 today, upper 70's in the mountains with a chance of storms for central ID. Closer to normal temps for us and above average into the weekend, cooling Sunday and back to lower 80s first of the week for most. Watch for wind and fire advisories tomorrow, maybe possible with low RH and winds and dry conditions continuing.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather