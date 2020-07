Weather

LAKE WIND ADVISORY - 1pm-8pm for the Lower Snake River Plain.

Red Flag Warning in effect towards Twin Falls.

Highs in the lower 80's and sun shows up with winds W 15-30mph. Cooler tomorrow @80 before jumping in the 86-91 degree range by week's end. Lows in the 40's and 50's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather