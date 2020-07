Weather

No break in rising temperatures for today or tomorrow. Upper 80's to lower 90's today and then breaching the 90's for most of the Snake River Plain for Friday. Lows in the 50's and 60's and a few clouds roll in with a slight chance of storms Friday and Saturday, but very little probability for concern. This weak front will drop temps a couple of degrees keeping things continued hot for Saturday. Stay cool and hydrate.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather