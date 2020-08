Weather

Hot temps continue for us through today with a Red Flag Warning into tonight for many counties. Winds: WSW 15-30mph G @7pm.

Hometowns will see 90-95 with mountain highs in the upper 80's. Lows in the 50's. 20% of storms 3p-9pm, then cooling for tomorrow with limited shower chances and low 80's by the weekend!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather