Weather

A push of cooler air delivers a great weather weekend and a break from oppressive 90's for a sunny, windy, and warm weekend. Highs 83-85 in the SRP, upper 70's to low 80's for the parks, Jackson, Salmon. Minimal storm chance for the next 5-7 days.

Nice weekend with dry, but sunny and windy days and highs mid to upper 80's. 90 degrees by Sunday for Pocatello, but most will hover around 87-88.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

