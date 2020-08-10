Sunny and Warmer

Weather

We'll start Aug 10th wtih sun and warm up to 86-88. 80 in the parks and 83 in Jax. A dry front will push through late Tuesday and Wednesday with gusty winds and drop temps from 90 on Tuesday back to the mid 80s to upper 80's for the remainder of the week. Limited mountain shower chances on tuesday with a fire watch into the evening due to low humidity and gusty winds.

Sunny and dry for the rest of the week into the weekend. Enjoy the outdoors, be safe, and protect the landscape.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather