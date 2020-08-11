Hot, Windy, Dry

Weather

Hot & sunny in the lower 90's. Around 80 in the parks, and 83 in Jax. A dry front will make it's way through East Idaho into Wednesday with gusty winds and a reprieve from the 90+ degree temps we'll have today. So back to the mid to upper 80's for the rest of week with limited shower chances mainly in the mountains and a fire warning/watch until Tues. night and Wed. night due to the front with gusty winds and low humidity.

Things will be sunny and dry for the rest of the week Wed. into the weekend. Enjoy the outside and be safe, hydrate, and protect the lanscape.

Jeff Roper, Local News 8/KIDK Eyewitness News First Alert Weather

