Weather

A dry frontal boundary pushed some limited chances of thunderstorms for the mountains into the forecast for the afternoon with a red flag fire warning and gusty winds up to 30-40mph around storms. Highs reach upper 80's to 91 in Pocatello. Lower 80's for the parks and Jackson. More wind tomorrow and Friday with dry conditions and temps on a slow rise, back to 90 by Sunday and 98 for Pocatello on Monday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather