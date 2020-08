Weather

Winds today will gust to 30mph with a red flag warning through evening hours. High temperatures will be 85-91, with lows tonight 45-55. Some breezy, sunny conditions tomorrow as temperatures remain near normal before a 10-12 degree warm up Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Highs Monday around 100+ degrees. Dry conditions with low humidity make fire danger a possibility.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather