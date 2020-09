Weather

We'll take a break from the wind today, as the clean up continues. Clear and dry for a week to come and temps will start the ascension to seasonal norms. @79 for most. IF and Pocatello will hit 70 by 5pm and winds will be N 5-10 with 20 mph gusts. Lows - still chilly, but out of the freeze zone in the valley. Mid 70's tomorrow as things continue to calm down and warm up for "Septbruary"