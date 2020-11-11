Winter Conditions Continue

Weather

Another round of snow today with a winter weather advisory for Salmon, and mountains to the north and east of Idaho Falls into Wyoming. Jackson area has a winter storm warning through tonight. Accumulations reaching 8" possible for mountains in Wyoming and Driggs. 2-4" possible today for the SRP areas with highs around freezing to 35. Teens tonight and no snow tomorrow, but consistently cold with snow returning Friday and Saturday. It will feel much cooler with winds 25mph gusting from the W/SW today, calming tonight.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather