Weather

Dominant high pressure will keep the remainder of the week dry with more cloudiness into Thursday and even warmer temperatures by Friday.

37-43 today from Idaho Falls to Pocatello with light northerly breezes.

A couple of fronts pushing through Saturday morning and Sunday to give us a chance of rain and snow, 30-40% and highs dropping back into the lower 40's for most. Colder air Tuesday returns highs to the 30's and single digit overnight lows.