WEATHER FORECAST FOR SUNDAY

MAIN WEATHER (KIFI)-It's been a beautiful weekend, but Mother Nature is going to stir the pot again as winds pick up increasing our fire danger.

We have a red flag warning in effect for Monday afternoon.

A few storms might fire up to help with some rain, but the risk for some lightning means the elevated fire risk doesn't go away once the storms get going.

Tuesday will also be breezy, but a bit cooler with maybe a leftover shower here and there.

The rest of the week looks drier, but calm with highs generally in the 80s.