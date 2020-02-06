Rain/Snow Mix, Gusty Winds, Wind Advisory issued for Friday

Local Forecast

Keeping with our unsettled flow, a wintry mix remains in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Expect gusty winds for the next couple of days with dropping temps into Sunday and Monday. With those stronger SW winds, temperatures will warm well above freezing in the Snake River Plain.

Friday, Scattered snow and rain showers with gusty winds. Mostly cloudy, with a high in the upper 30's and lower 40's. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday, A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Highs into the mid to upper 30's. Winds 20 to 25 mph., gusts as high as 45 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday, Mostly sunny, with a high into the mid 20's.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST FRIDAY

Shoshone/Lava Beds-Lower Snake River Plain-Eastern Magic Valley-

Including the cities of Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Pocatello,

Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert,

Heyburn, and Oakley

WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley and Lower Snake River Plain,

including the Shoshone, Burley, and Pocatello areas.

WHEN…Until 3 PM MST Friday.

IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

.WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MST

FRIDAY…