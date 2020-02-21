Warming with scattered showers Sunday night

Local Forecast

High pressure is with us to start the weekend, but that high will slide off as a cold front moves in for Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. This is not going to be a big wet weather maker for us, we'll see some showers with gusty winds.

Saturday, mostly sunny with a high into the mid 30's for Idaho Falls. Highs into the lower 40's for Pocatello.

Sunday, partly sunny during the day with increasing clouds in the afternoon and scattered showers in the evening. Highs into the mid 30's and lower 40's. Sunday night, we'll see scattered snow showers, with a low into the teens and lower 20's.

Monday, a slight chance of snow for the Snake River Plain, snow showers for the higher elevations. Highs in the Plain hitting the mid 30's.