High pressure working back in

Local Forecast

We'll have a few lingering snow showers Monday night with some breezy conditions, giving way to calming winds for Tuesday. With the winds backing off, there's a risk of patchy freezing fog for the morning.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's.

Wednesday, a slight chance of mountain snow, partly cloudy in the Snake River Plain with highs into the lower to mid 30's.

Thursday, partly cloudy with highs into the mid 30's and lower 40's.

Friday, mostly sunny with highs close to 40°.

Saturday and Sunday, a chance of rain and snow showers starting late Saturday. Highs in the upper 30's.