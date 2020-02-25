A few mountain snow showers Wednesday

Local Forecast

A system is sliding in from the north with some snow expected for Island Park, Teton counties in Idaho and Wyoming. Otherwise, partly cloudy skies for the Snake River Plain.

Wednesday, partly cloudy with mountain snow showers, with a high near 30° for Idaho Falls and 40° for Pocatello.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high in the upper 30's and lower 40's.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a high near 40°.

Saturday, partly sunny, with a high near into the mid to lower 40's. Saturday night, scattered snow and rain showers with overnight lows into the mid 20's.