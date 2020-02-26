Areas of fog, Gradual Clearing

Local Forecast

A few snow showers and flurries for the Snake Highlands overnight into Thursday. For the rest of the region, we'll have areas of low cloud cover and possible freezing fog. Our next weather maker will move in Saturday afternoon with scattered snow and rain showers.

Overnight and Thursday morning, a slight chance of snow from low clouds and fog, low's around 15° for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday, cloudy, then gradual clearing, with a high into the lower 30's for Idaho Falls and Rexburg. Highs in the Pocatello area will get into the mid 40's.

Friday, mostly sunny, with a highs in the upper 30's and mid 40's.

Saturday, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 40's, showers arriving later in the day with overnight scattered snow showers.

Sunday, a few snow showers, Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 30's.