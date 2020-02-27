Scattered Showers late Saturday and early Sunday

Local Forecast

A little bit of some overnight and morning fog, but most of us will see sunny skies and slightly warmer weather. We'll see highs into the 30's and 40's for Friday. By Saturday afternoon and evening a quick moving system moves in. We have a risk for snow and rain showers.

Friday, areas of freezing morning fog with a few flurries. Otherwise, mostly sunny skies with highs into the lower 30's for Idaho Falls, mid 40's for Pocatello.

Saturday, increasing cloud cover by the afternoon with a few snow showers. Highs into the upper 30's for the Idaho Falls area. Highs into the upper 40's for Pocatello.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with a few snow showers. Highs dropping into the 20's and 30's, with gusty winds.

Monday, clearing skies with highs into the upper 20's and mid 30's.