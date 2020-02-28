Snow showers late Saturday with convergence zone forming

Local Forecast

A storm with a cold front, swings in Saturday afternoon and evening with scattered snow showers. This could bring some decent snowfall amounts to the Snake River Plain with 1-3". More snow could fall late Saturday, as a convergence zone appears to form. That snow will head south and southeast, with heavier snow bands possible in the SE highlands. This quick moving storm looks to clear by mid-day Sunday. Winds will begin to pick up Sunday, with dropping temperatures behind the cold front for Monday.

Saturday, increasing clouds with scattered snow showers for the afternoon and evening. Highs near 40° for Idaho Falls, with highs close to 50° for Pocatello. Saturday overnight, snow likely with a low around 20°. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Sunday, a chance of morning snow, a high into the mid 40's. North wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday, mostly sunny with highs into the upper 20's and lower 30's. Breezy with winds 15-20 mph.