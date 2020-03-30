Cold front, gusty winds, scattered showers
We're still on track to see a stormy Tuesday, thanks to a passing front and dropping area of low pressure from the north. Scattered showers and gusty winds, with a wind advisory for the Snake River Plain.
The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a wind advisory for Tuesday:
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY
- WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
- WHERE…Snake River Plain and Eastern Magic Valley.
- WHEN…From 7 AM to 3 PM MDT Tuesday.
- IMPACTS…Gusty winds could produce areas of blowing dust with
reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions especially
for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down
causing a few power outages.
Tuesday, gusty winds with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs 45° to 50° for the Snake River Plain. SW winds 15-35, with gusts over 45 mph.
Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers. Staying windy with highs into the upper 30's and lower 40's.
