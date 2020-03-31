More wind with isolated showers

Local Forecast

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push through overnight and into Wednesday, as our cold front moves off to the east. We're stuck with a stormy, unsettled flow from the west this week and weekend. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and gusty winds.

Wednesday, partly cloudy and windy with highs into the lower 40's and upper 30's. Winds 10-20 MPH, with a slight chance of rain and snow for the Snake River Plain.

Thursday and Friday, a few snow and rain showers with gusty winds. highs into the Lower 40's. Snow showers in our local mountains.

Saturday, partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs into the upper 40's.

Sunday, mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers. Highs into the upper 40's and lower 50's.