Staying Windy Monday night, nicer Tuesday

Local Forecast

Gusty winds and clearing skies for Monday night and Tuesday as a frontal boundary clears to the east. We'll see calmer winds for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. An un-settled pattern continues for this week, with another round of showers moving through late Wednesday and Thursday.

Tuesday, sunny with lighter winds at 5-10 mph. Highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

Wednesday, partly sunny with increasing clouds for the afternoon and evening with highs into the upper 70's and lower 80's.

Thursday, showers with gusty winds and highs into 60's and 70's.