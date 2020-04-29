Potential for Severe Weather Thursday

Local Forecast

EASTERN IDAHO (KIFI/KIDK) A cold front moving through the region Thursday, will usher in a threat for showers and thunderstorms , with some cells turning severe.

Current weather models are showing the increased instability with wind shear, leading to increasing instability. This means some storms could turn to severe status, with hail, strong downdrafts and the possibility of a funnel cloud and tornado.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman Oklahoma says, "Deep and strong southwesterly flow aloft will contribute to fast storm motions and the potential for bowing line segments capable of strong wind gusts. Hail is also possible with any stronger storms, particularly over southern ID where mid-level lapse rates are expected to be steepest."

Forecast:

Wednesday night and Thursday morning, Chance of showers and thunderstorms with lows into the mid 50's.

Thursday, Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be severe, with large hail, damaging winds, and frequent lightning. Highs into the lower to mid 70's, with winds 15-25 mph. Stronger thunderstorm wind gusts possible.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's. A few afternoon thunderstorms.