Weather Calming a bit for Friday, Scattered T-storms this weekend

We'll still see a few scattered thunderstorms late Thursday, with clearing and drying conditions for Friday. However, the jet stream continues to send one disturbance after another into Idaho and Wyoming. This weekend, look for more scattered afternoon thundershowers. Along with gusty winds at 15-25 MPH.

Friday, partly cloudy with highs into the mid 60's. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Saturday, Mostly sunny with a chance of a thunderstorms for the afternoon. Highs into the upper 60's. Winds 15-25 MPH.

Sunday, Chance of afternoon thunderstorms with highs into the mid 60's. Gusty winds 15-30 MPH.

Monday, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the lower 50's. Gusty Winds.