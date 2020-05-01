Cold Saturday A.M., Another system arrives Sunday through Monday

Local Forecast

We're seeing a few isolated showers Friday night after the cold front from Thursday. With cooler temperatures and clearing skies overnight, we expect to see overnight lows into the mid 30's for portions of the Snake River Plain and desert. The National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for Saturday morning. For Saturday, we'll have a weak ridge of high pressure with a threat of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Another front rolls in Sunday, dropping in showers, gusty winds, and cooler temperatures for Monday.

Saturday, increasing clouds throughout the day and afternoon. Chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the upper 60's for the Snake River Plain. Winds Southwest winds 10-20 MPH, Gusts as high as 30 mph.

Sunday, cooler and windy with highs into the lower 60's. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Winds 10-25 mph.

Monday, Chance of showers with gusty winds at 10-25 mph. Highs into the upper 50's and lower 60's.

Tuesday, mostly sunny with highs into the mid 60's.